Japan's Nankai Ferry plans to halt operations by 2028

Nankai Electric Railway announced on March 30 its decision to withdraw from the ferry industry currently operated by its subsidiary Nankai Ferry.

The company intends to terminate the 61-kilometre route between Wakayama and Tokushima by the end of March 2028.

The subsidiary was established in 1975 and has connected the Wakayama and Tokushima prefectures for five decades. Although the target date is set for two years away, the parent company indicated the withdrawal could be accelerated if ageing equipment or staffing shortages, “compromise operational safety.”