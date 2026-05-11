Irish Continental Group starts 2026 with 13.9 per cent revenue jump

Irish Continental Group reported that consolidated revenue reached €215.9 million ($233.2 million) during the first four months of 2026. This figure represents a 13.9 per cent increase compared to the €189.5 million recorded during the same period in 2025.
Increased fuel surcharges contributed to this growth alongside higher regulatory costs within the shipping sector. For the ferries division, total revenues rose 16.7 per cent to €138.6 million by April 30.
Through May 2, car volumes for Irish Ferries fell by 2.9 per cent to 135,200 units. Conversely, Ro-Ro freight carryings increased by 5.2 per cent to 270,900 units during the same period.
Freight growth was attributed to market conditions, while car volumes were softer than in previous years. Volumes in early 2025 were impacted by the temporary closure of the Holyhead Port.
Higher fuel prices resulting from geopolitical tension in the Middle East were identified by the business as a negative factor for regional trade. To manage these costs, the maritime operator applies monthly lagged fuel surcharges to all freight movements.
Revenue for the container and terminal division saw an 8.3 per cent increase to €87.6 million for the period ending April 30. Container freight volumes shipped through May 02 decreased by 3.8 per cent to 126,800 TEU.
Lifts handled at terminals in Dublin and Belfast rose by 2.2 per cent to reach 125,200 units. Total net debt including lease obligations was €255.8 million, which represented a slight reduction from the €256.1 million recorded at the end of December 2025.
The group stated that recent investments and vessel acquisitions are intended to, "support the group’s long-term growth strategy and enhance capacity across key routes."
It added that capital deployment remains disciplined as the business evaluates further opportunities to enhance its fleet.