Irish Continental Group starts 2026 with 13.9 per cent revenue jump

Irish Continental Group reported that consolidated revenue reached €215.9 million ($233.2 million) during the first four months of 2026. This figure represents a 13.9 per cent increase compared to the €189.5 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

Increased fuel surcharges contributed to this growth alongside higher regulatory costs within the shipping sector. For the ferries division, total revenues rose 16.7 per cent to €138.6 million by April 30.

Through May 2, car volumes for Irish Ferries fell by 2.9 per cent to 135,200 units. Conversely, Ro-Ro freight carryings increased by 5.2 per cent to 270,900 units during the same period.