Irish Continental Group posts revenue and profit increase for 2025

Irish Continental Group (ICG) reported that revenue increased by 10 per cent to €666.7 million ($706.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025. Operating profit rose to €85.6 million from €69.1 million in the previous year.

The group’s ferries division recorded revenue of €465.5 million, supported by growth in freight volumes and onboard spending. Profit before tax reached €77.5 million, compared to €62.2 million in 2024.

Ro-Ro freight carryings increased to 816,700 units, representing a 6.5 per cent rise. Car volumes fell to 679,700 units, a decrease the company linked to the reduction of a vessel on the Dover to Calais route.