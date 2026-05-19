Hydrofoil ferry enters service on Russia-Georgia route

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has reported that a locally built hydrofoil ferry has entered service on the route between Sochi and the city of Sukhumi on Georgia's Black Sea coast.

USC said the route between the two cities is being served by Kosmonaut Pavel Popovich (Космонавт Павел Попович), a Project 23160 hydrofoil ferry delivered by USC's Vympel Shipyard in 2025.

The ferry will sail on the route twice a week from May to October 2026.