Hornblower Group successfully completes financial restructuring

US travel company the Hornblower Group has successfully completed its financial restructuring process and emerged with new majority ownership, a focused portfolio, and financial flexibility to support its growth over the long term. With the completion of the financial restructuring, funds managed by Strategic Value Partners and its affiliates, a global alternative investment firm, have acquired majority ownership of Hornblower with Crestview Partners retaining a significant minority position in the company.

As a result of the restructuring process, Hornblower reduced its total debt by approximately US$720 million (or more than 70%) and substantially increased its liquidity. This will allow the company to continue to invest in the growth and expansion of its businesses. Crestview will meanwhile become the sole owner of Journey Beyond, a stand-alone operating unit of Hornblower and a travel provider in Australia.