Hong Kong's Sun Ferry welcomes new fast catamaran to fleet

The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, and a crew of five. It can transport up to 500 passengers at a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 27 knots, thanks to two diesel engines driving waterjets.

The vessel's hybrid propulsion setup also includes a lithium battery pack. A shore charging connection is available to reduce reliance on the generators for electrical power when at berth.