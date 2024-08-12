Hong Kong's Sun Ferry welcomes new fast catamaran to fleet
Hong Kong ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry built by China's Guangdong Zhongwei Composite Materials. Named Xin Ming Zhu VI ("New Pearl 6") , the vessel will be operated primarily within Victoria Harbour.
The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, and a crew of five. It can transport up to 500 passengers at a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 27 knots, thanks to two diesel engines driving waterjets.
The vessel's hybrid propulsion setup also includes a lithium battery pack. A shore charging connection is available to reduce reliance on the generators for electrical power when at berth.
Design work on Xin Ming Zhu VI was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, the IMO HSC Code, and local regulations in Hong Kong. It is a near identical sister of Xin Ming Zhu VIII, which was delivered to Sun Ferry earlier this year.