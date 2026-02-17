Hong Kong's Chu Kong Shipping anticipates annual profit decline

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises Group (CKS) anticipates its annual profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, will decrease by more than half. The company is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of between HK$41 million ($5.3 million) and HK$55 million.

This forecast represents a decrease of between 53 per cent and 65 per cent compared to the HK$117.03 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. CKS reported that the anticipated downturn is primarily a result of geopolitical tensions affecting international trade.

The company attributed a decrease in its cargo transportation and handling volume to renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.