Hong Kong operator's newest fast ferry to serve inter-island routes
Hong Kong and Kowloon Ferry (HKKF) has taken delivery of a new hybrid catamaran ferry for operation between Hong Kong and the islands of Lamma, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau.
The carbon fibre-hulled HKK32 is part of a nine-vessel order and will form part of a trial by the Hong Kong Government as it seeks to reduce emissions from the local shipping sector.
The ferry also boasts a hybrid drive train and a lithium-ion energy storage system allowing it to operate in zero-emissions mode during slow speed transit, berthing, and manoeuvring.
To further reduce its environmental footprint, the ferry is fitted with exhaust treatment technology and approximately 30 square metres of solar panels supported by battery technology to provide zero-emissions onboard power.
HKK32 has an LOA of 39.8 metres, a beam of 10.5 metres, a maximum draught of 2.1 metres, and space for 450 passengers and five crewmembers. Two Cummins QSK 50-M1 1,529kW engines drive propellers via Danfoss EM-PMI375-T1100-2400 electric motors to deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a service speed of 23 knots.