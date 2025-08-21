Hong Kong Ferry posts 19 per cent profit dip in H1 2025

Hong Kong Ferry Holdings' (HKF) underlying profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was HK$69 million (US$8.8 million), representing a decrease of approximately 19 per cent from the same period last year.

Taking into account the fair value change of the investment properties, the group’s profit attributable to shareholders for H1 2025 was HK$122 million (US$15.6 million), representing an increase of approximately 36 per cent from the same period last year.