Greek unions strike over crews stranded in the Persian Gulf by Iran war

Greek union seafarers began a 24-hour strike on Thursday, halting local ferry services, as they protested over vessel crews stranded in the Persian Gulf amid the escalating Middle East war, and demanded the area is declared a war risk zone to enable their repatriation.

The Iran conflict threatens gulf ports and has already disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery accounting ​for about 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply. Although the strait is not shut, Iran has warned that it will fire on ⁠any ship trying to pass through.

Greece is a dominant force in global shipping, controlling one of the world’s largest merchant fleets. More than 325 ships of Greek interests, their crews including dozens of Greek seafarers, are in the wider gulf area.