Greek strike halts ferries in protest over working hours

Greek ferries, trains and taxis were halted and protests were expected in the capital Athens on Wednesday during a one-day general strike against extended working hours.
The action was organised by Greece's largest private and public trade unions to protest a government plan to extend a 13-hour working day cap now in effect for workers with two jobs to workers with one job. The rule is expected to pass in October, a labour ministry official said.
Unions say it will increase pressure on workers in Greece, which is emerging from the 2009-2018 debt crisis that slashed wages and pensions and caused unemployment to skyrocket.
While Greece's economy is recovering and living standards have improved after a series of pay increases, Greeks still trail their European peers in purchasing power on rising housing and food costs.
"We say no to a 13-hour workday. Working time is not a commodity. It's our life," the GSEE union, which represents about 2.5 million workers in the private sector, said in a statement ahead of the strike.
Workers are expected to gather in central Athens in the morning.
The government says the reform would apply only for up to 37 days a year, offer workers the chance to get 40 per cent overtime payments and that it comes following employers and workers' demands for a more flexible labour market.
