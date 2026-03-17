Greece's Attica Group announces vessel acquisitions and sales

Greece's Attica Group has signed agreements to purchase two highspeed catamarans for a total investment of approximately €15 million ($16 million). These ships are scheduled to be launched in the Saronic Gulf during the summer season as Aero Highspeed 4 and Aero Highspeed 5.
The group also reached an agreement for the en-bloc sale of the Flying Cat 3, Flying Cat 4, Flying Cat 5, Flying Cat 6, and Highspeed 4 for a total of €25 million. This transaction is expected to result in an accounting profit for the company, according to a corporate statement.
Following the replacement of the older units with the newer catamarans, the average age of the fleet on Saronic routes will reach 5.8 years. In a separate arrangement, the group secured a five-year bareboat charter for the Ro-Pax ferry GNV Bridge, which it will rename Superfast V.
The agreement for the 2021-built ship includes a contractual purchase obligation at the end of the charter period. This vessel is expected to be delivered by May 2026 to operate on Adriatic routes, the group said.
The Superfast V has a capacity of 950 passengers and 2,564 linear metres of garage space for vehicles. Attica Group noted that this acquisition, alongside two Ro-Pax vessels under construction, is expected to complete the modernisation of its Adriatic fleet by 2027.
The group further entered into a four-year bareboat charter for the Ro-Pax vessel Kydon, which also requires the contracting company to purchase the ship after the charter ends. Panos Dikaios, Chief Executive Officer of Attica Group, said these agreements follow the sales of vessels such as Kriti I and Kriti II that were completed in 2025.
“The renewal and upgrading of our fleet is a strategic priority for Attica Group and a key axis of our investment program,” Dikaios stated.