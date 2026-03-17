Greece's Attica Group announces vessel acquisitions and sales

Greece's Attica Group has signed agreements to purchase two highspeed catamarans for a total investment of approximately €15 million ($16 million). These ships are scheduled to be launched in the Saronic Gulf during the summer season as Aero Highspeed 4 and Aero Highspeed 5.

The group also reached an agreement for the en-bloc sale of the Flying Cat 3, Flying Cat 4, Flying Cat 5, Flying Cat 6, and Highspeed 4 for a total of €25 million. This transaction is expected to result in an accounting profit for the company, according to a corporate statement.

Following the replacement of the older units with the newer catamarans, the average age of the fleet on Saronic routes will reach 5.8 years. In a separate arrangement, the group secured a five-year bareboat charter for the Ro-Pax ferry GNV Bridge, which it will rename Superfast V.