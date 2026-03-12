Gotlandsbolaget revenue up, profit down in 2025

Gotlandsbolaget reported annual revenue of SEK3.7446 billion ($355.74 million) for 2025, which represents an increase from the SEK2.622 billion recorded during the previous year. The shipping company stated that this growth was primarily driven by the takeover of the Oslo-Copenhagen route through Go Nordic Cruiseline.

Adjusted operating profit fell to SEK35.3 million compared to SEK218.2 million in 2024. The firm attributed the decline to high establishment costs following the integration of the new cruise operations into the group structure.

A loss after tax of SEK87.3 million was recorded for the full year. This result was impacted by unrealised exchange rate changes related to US dollar holdings held for the construction of Gotland Horizon X.