FRS to introduce electric ferry on island connection route in Finland

FRS Finland, the Finnish subsidiary of German transport company FRS, has won the public tender for a 15-year transport contract on the route Kalkkiranta–Bodö–Pörtö.

Pörtö is part of the Porvoo archipelago east of Helsinki and is located approximately ten kilometres from the mainland. The contract covers the year-round operation of the route.

FRS Finland will commence operations on the route with a new electric ferry on September 1, 2027.