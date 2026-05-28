FRS to introduce electric ferry on island connection route in Finland

FRS Finland, the Finnish subsidiary of German transport company FRS, has won the public tender for a 15-year transport contract on the route Kalkkiranta–Bodö–Pörtö.
Pörtö is part of the Porvoo archipelago east of Helsinki and is located approximately ten kilometres from the mainland. The contract covers the year-round operation of the route.
FRS Finland will commence operations on the route with a new electric ferry on September 1, 2027.
During the ice-free season, FRS Finland will deploy a new electric ferry built by local company Callboats. Upon completion, the vessel will be able to carry up to 58 passengers.
During the winter season, the route will be operated by the icebreaker Pörtö, whose passenger area will undergo extensive modernization, as well as by a hovercraft. With this project, FRS Finland will introduce the first electric passenger vessel of this size into regular scheduled service in the country.
The vessel will also be equipped with advanced autonomous technology. While a crew will remain on board, the system can monitor navigation along the route and assist with manoeuvring and docking.