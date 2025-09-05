FRS Express des Iles to add new high-speed catamaran to its fleet

German ferry operator FRS Group and its Caribbean-based subsidiary FRS Express des Iles have announced the addition of the high-speed catamaran Topaze Express, which is scheduled to enter service at the end of 2025. The company described the move as an important step in its strategy for growth and fleet modernisation.

The 42-metre vessel was built in 2018 in Singapore and previously operated in the Philippines under the now-defunct Mabuhay Maritime Express as Magalang Express. It has a maximum speed of 28 knots and space for 400 passengers across two decks. The main deck will have 280 seats, while the upper deck will have 120, in addition to an open-air aft area.