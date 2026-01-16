Fred Olsen Express hits record number of passengers in 2025

Fred Olsen Express announced it transported a record four million passengers in 2025, the highest figure in the company's history. The number of passengers and vehicles increased by 10 per cent compared to 2024, with more than one million vehicles and 80,000 pets transported across the network.

In 2025, the company expanded its freight division with the addition of the Breñas Cargo. This vessel operates on the route between Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Santa Cruz de La Palma, providing direct connections to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, and the Spanish mainland via Huelva.

The freight service moved 1,670,000 linear metres of cargo during the year, totalling 1,200,000 tonnes and 138,600 vehicles. Primary goods transported included food, water, parcels, and clothing.