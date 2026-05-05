Finnlines reports stable Q1 2026 revenue, Middle East conflict impacts results

Finnlines recorded revenue of €176.9 million ($191.1 million) during the first three months of 2026, marking an increase from the €166 million reported in the previous year.

This performance came during a quarter characterised by structural volatility across the global shipping industry, though the company stated its financial position remained "robust."

Profit before interest and taxes reached €10.3 million while earnings before taxes rose slightly to €8 million, compared to €7.9 million in 2025. These results were supported by lower financing costs that helped offset wider market challenges during the period, according to the financial review.