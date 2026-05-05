Finnlines reports stable Q1 2026 revenue, Middle East conflict impacts results

Finnlines recorded revenue of €176.9 million ($191.1 million) during the first three months of 2026, marking an increase from the €166 million reported in the previous year.
This performance came during a quarter characterised by structural volatility across the global shipping industry, though the company stated its financial position remained "robust."
Profit before interest and taxes reached €10.3 million while earnings before taxes rose slightly to €8 million, compared to €7.9 million in 2025. These results were supported by lower financing costs that helped offset wider market challenges during the period, according to the financial review.
Thomas Doepel, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed part of the quarterly volatility to conflict in the Middle East. This disruption to global oil markets triggered sharp spikes in fuel prices which negatively impacted the financial results of the company.
Cargo volumes for the period totalled approximately 196,000 units and 19,000 cars, alongside 297,000 tonnes of non-unitised freight. Transportation services were also used by 162,000 private passengers and professional drivers throughout the first quarter.
New costs for intra-European trade were introduced on January 1 following the implementation of updated EU regulatory requirements. Finnlines said it is focused on navigating these changes through the continuous optimisation of its route network and long-term investments.