Finnlines posts increase in profit for 2025

Finnlines reported a steady financial performance throughout 2025, with revenue for the period between January 1 and December 31 reached €713.5 million ($755.1 million), an increase from the €699.3 million recorded during the previous year.
The group stated that its financial position remained robust, supported by investments in passenger services and the rationalisation of its Ro-Ro fleet.
Operating profit for the twelve-month period was €79.4 million, which compares to €70.6 million in 2024. Excluding one-off gains from the sale of five vessels in the prior year, the company noted that its operative profit improved by €25.6 million year-on-year.
The total profit for the year reached €67.2 million, showing growth from the €44.6 million reported in 2024. During 2025, the company transported approximately 788,000 cargo units and 71,000 cars, while more than one million passengers and drivers used its services.
President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Doepel noted that, “From a financial perspective, 2025 was a stable year for Finnlines.” He added that the business environment in Europe is experiencing structural change as maritime regulations become more stringent.
The shipping company expanded its network by adding a weekly departure from Gdynia, Poland, to the North Sea and Biscay line. This development provides customers in Poland with a direct link to the Grimaldi Group's route network.
The company has ordered three new Ro-Pax vessels designed to operate on methanol, with deliveries scheduled for 2028 or 2029.