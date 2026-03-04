Finnlines posts increase in profit for 2025

Finnlines reported a steady financial performance throughout 2025, with revenue for the period between January 1 and December 31 reached €713.5 million ($755.1 million), an increase from the €699.3 million recorded during the previous year.

The group stated that its financial position remained robust, supported by investments in passenger services and the rationalisation of its Ro-Ro fleet.

Operating profit for the twelve-month period was €79.4 million, which compares to €70.6 million in 2024. Excluding one-off gains from the sale of five vessels in the prior year, the company noted that its operative profit improved by €25.6 million year-on-year.

The total profit for the year reached €67.2 million, showing growth from the €44.6 million reported in 2024. During 2025, the company transported approximately 788,000 cargo units and 71,000 cars, while more than one million passengers and drivers used its services.