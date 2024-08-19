Electric passenger hydrofoils to serve NEOM development on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast

With the aid of computer-guided hydrofoils, each vessel will be able to use 80 per cent less energy compared to its conventionally-powered counterparts, allowing for longer range and a higher operating speed.

The hydrofoils will also enable the vessels to fly smoothly over the Red Sea, and the digital flight control system balances each vessel up to 100 times per second by adjusting the hydrofoils' angle of attack, ensuring stability even in winds and waves.