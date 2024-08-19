Electric passenger hydrofoils to serve NEOM development on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast
The NEOM urban development in northwestern Saudi Arabia will introduce a new fleet of hydrofoil-equipped electric passenger boats beginning in 2025. An initial batch of eight such vessels was recently purchased for operation in the Red Sea.
With the aid of computer-guided hydrofoils, each vessel will be able to use 80 per cent less energy compared to its conventionally-powered counterparts, allowing for longer range and a higher operating speed.
The hydrofoils will also enable the vessels to fly smoothly over the Red Sea, and the digital flight control system balances each vessel up to 100 times per second by adjusting the hydrofoils' angle of attack, ensuring stability even in winds and waves.
The vessels' underwater electric podded motors generate only minimal noise, ensuring that marine life in surrounding waters is not disturbed. The wake generated is also minimal, allowing for quicker journeys whereas conventional ships are speed-restricted due to their massive and damaging wakes.
The main passenger cabin on each boat can meanwhile accommodate between 20 and 30 people depending on configuration.