Eckero Group posts Q1 2026 loss following vessel refurbishment

Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö (Eckerö Group) reported a loss for the first quarter of 2026 as revenue declined while its fleet underwent maintenance.
The shipping company posted a result for the period of negative €7.5 million ($8.1 million), compared to a loss of €2.1 million in the previous year.
Revenue fell 11 per cent to €37.9 million during the three-month period ending March 31. This decline was attributed to the planned dry-docking of the Ro-Pax ferry Finlandia, which resulted in eight per cent fewer departures than the corresponding period in 2025.
The vessel underwent refurbishment at Öresund Dry Docks throughout January to extend passenger areas and install battery packs.
Total passenger numbers for the company decreased by 17 per cent to 453,170 following the reduction in available sailings.
Cargo volumes also fell six per cent to 49,357 units, although the company noted that transported units reached a record level in March. On the Finland-Estonia route, the cargo market share reached 42 per cent while the passenger market share was 24 per cent.
Operational disruptions occurred on March 4 when a Swedish Coast Guard vessel collided with Eckerö at the port of Grisslehamn. While several departures were cancelled that day, the company confirmed that most vessels operated without further interruptions during the quarter.
Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö stated that total costs rose four per cent to €48 million due to higher operating expenses and bunker prices. Performance for 2026 is projected to result in a reduced performance due to geopolitical instability and lower capital gains, according to the company.
Chief Executive Officer Björn Blomqvist reported that the subsidiary Eckerö Link deployed the acquired vessel Fjärdvägen, formerly known as Sailor, into service on January 2. The ship replaced a previous vessel of the same name on the route between Åland and Finland.