Eckero Group posts Q1 2026 loss following vessel refurbishment

Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö (Eckerö Group) reported a loss for the first quarter of 2026 as revenue declined while its fleet underwent maintenance.

The shipping company posted a result for the period of negative €7.5 million ($8.1 million), compared to a loss of €2.1 million in the previous year.

Revenue fell 11 per cent to €37.9 million during the three-month period ending March 31. This decline was attributed to the planned dry-docking of the Ro-Pax ferry Finlandia, which resulted in eight per cent fewer departures than the corresponding period in 2025.