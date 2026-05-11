Eckero Group acquires Ro-Pax ferry from Stena Line

Eckerö Group has acquired the Ro-Pax ferry Stena Nautica to replace Fjärdvägen on the route between Långnäs and Naantali. The ship will be operated by the subsidiary Eckerö Link.
The acquisition was described by the group as a strategic step to offer "floating bridges" between regions.
The vessel features drive-through capability on two decks, which Eckerö said will significantly improve logistics flow and cargo handling. The company is currently in discussions with ports in Långnäs and Naantali to adapt terminal infrastructure to support the requirements of the ship.
“The acquisition of Stena Nautica is an important step in our long-term development of efficient and sustainable maritime connections,” said Björn Blomqvist, President and CEO of the Eckerö Group.
He noted the vessel provides the group with improved operational conditions and "a more stable role" in regional infrastructure.
Stena Nautica was built in 1986 and was previously considered as a replacement when the group originally acquired Fjärdvägen. The 135.6-metre ship has a cargo capacity of 1,265 lane metres and is capable of carrying 900 passengers.
“Stena Nautica fits very well into our operation and creates new opportunities to further develop both cargo flows and customer solutions,” said Jonas Henriksson, Managing Director of Eckerö Link.
The ship has a breadth of 24 metres and a draught of 5.6 metres while maintaining a speed of 17.5 knots.
It is powered by two MAN-B&W 6L45GB engines which provide a total power of 12,500 kW.