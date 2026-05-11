Eckero Group acquires Ro-Pax ferry from Stena Line

Eckerö Group has acquired the Ro-Pax ferry Stena Nautica to replace Fjärdvägen on the route between Långnäs and Naantali. The ship will be operated by the subsidiary Eckerö Link.

The acquisition was described by the group as a strategic step to offer "floating bridges" between regions.

The vessel features drive-through capability on two decks, which Eckerö said will significantly improve logistics flow and cargo handling. The company is currently in discussions with ports in Långnäs and Naantali to adapt terminal infrastructure to support the requirements of the ship.