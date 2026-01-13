DFDS sees modest freight growth in December as full-year volumes soften
Danish ferry operator DFDS has announced passenger and freight volumes for December 2025. Total freight volumes reached three million lane metres, representing a 1.2 per cent increase compared to 2024, although the figure was 0.4 per cent lower than the previous year when adjusted for route changes.
The full-year growth rates for freight were -0.1 per cent total and -1.8 per cent on an adjusted basis. North Sea volumes were above 2024 levels, driven by higher activity across most routes in the network.
Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 levels as expected due to capacity reductions. English Channel volumes increased due to the addition of Jersey routes, while total Dover Strait volumes remained on level with the previous year.
Baltic Sea volumes were just below 2024 levels, while Strait of Gibraltar volumes saw an increase. In 2025, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 0.1 per cent to 41.5 million from 41.5 million in 2024.
Adjusted for route changes, the annual freight volume decreased 1.8 per cent. The number of passengers in December 2025 was 329,000 when adjusted for route changes, representing a 2.7 per cent decrease compared to 2024.
The adjusted full-year growth rate for passenger volumes was -4.4 per cent. The decrease in December was mainly attributed to lower volumes on the Strait of Gibraltar, while car numbers remained on level with 2024 when adjusted.
In 2025, the total number of passengers decreased 21.1 per cent to 5.2 million from 6.6 million in 2024. This represents a 4.4 per cent decrease when adjusted for route changes.
Adjustments account for the sale of the Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen route at the end of October 2024 and the exit from the Tarifa-Tanger Ville service in early May 2025. The addition of Jersey routes from the end of March 2025 was also included in the calculation.