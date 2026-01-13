DFDS sees modest freight growth in December as full-year volumes soften

Danish ferry operator DFDS has announced passenger and freight volumes for December 2025. Total freight volumes reached three million lane metres, representing a 1.2 per cent increase compared to 2024, although the figure was 0.4 per cent lower than the previous year when adjusted for route changes.

The full-year growth rates for freight were -0.1 per cent total and -1.8 per cent on an adjusted basis. North Sea volumes were above 2024 levels, driven by higher activity across most routes in the network.

Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 levels as expected due to capacity reductions. English Channel volumes increased due to the addition of Jersey routes, while total Dover Strait volumes remained on level with the previous year.