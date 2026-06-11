DFDS sees mixed freight and passenger ferry volumes in May

DFDS reported a mixed performance across its European ferry network in May 2026, with total freight volumes falling by 1.8 per cent to 3.6 million lane metres compared to the same month in 2025.
Adjusted for route changes, the freight transport fell by 1.7 per cent during the month, according to an investor update released on June 11, 2026.
While higher volumes across most North Sea routes boosted traffic, Mediterranean freight volumes fell below 2025 levels due to a higher number of Turkish public holidays in May 2026. Despite this regional decline, the company noted that freight volume growth on routes to Egypt and Tunisia continued.
English Channel freight volumes fell below 2025 levels because of lower volumes on the Dover Strait, whereas Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar freight volumes both finished above the previous year.
Over the last 12 months, the total transported freight lane metres grew by 0.3 per cent to 41.8 million from 41.7 million in the 2025-24 period.
Adjusted for route changes over this 12-month period, freight volumes decreased by 1.5 per cent. In the passenger segment, May 2026 passenger numbers adjusted for route changes declined by 1.9 per cent to 443,000 compared to 2025.
This passenger decline was driven by fewer departures and lower volumes on the Strait of Gibraltar, which offset higher volumes on the English Channel.
Over the last 12 months, the total passenger count decreased by 14.2 per cent to five million from 5.8 million in the 2025-24 period.
DFDS noted that adjusted for route changes, this annual passenger decline was five per cent.