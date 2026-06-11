DFDS sees mixed freight and passenger ferry volumes in May

DFDS reported a mixed performance across its European ferry network in May 2026, with total freight volumes falling by 1.8 per cent to 3.6 million lane metres compared to the same month in 2025.

Adjusted for route changes, the freight transport fell by 1.7 per cent during the month, according to an investor update released on June 11, 2026.

While higher volumes across most North Sea routes boosted traffic, Mediterranean freight volumes fell below 2025 levels due to a higher number of Turkish public holidays in May 2026. Despite this regional decline, the company noted that freight volume growth on routes to Egypt and Tunisia continued.