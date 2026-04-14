DFDS reports increase in March freight and passenger volumes

Total freight volumes for DFDS reached 3.9 million lane metres in March 2026, representing a 4.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.
The company stated that when adjusted for route changes, the growth in freight volumes for the month was three per cent.
North Sea volumes exceeded those from 2025, a trend primarily attributed to higher traffic between the continent and the UK. While Mediterranean volumes were lower than the previous year, the group reported that utilisation improved following capacity reductions on one specific route.
English Channel volumes grew during the period, supported by increased activity on the Dover Strait and the ongoing ramp-up of Jersey services. Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar routes also recorded higher freight volumes compared to March 2025.
For the twelve months ending in March, total freight lane metres transported by the shipping group rose by 0.6 per cent to 41.8 million.
This figure represented a one per cent decrease when adjusted for specific route changes throughout the year.
The number of passengers carried by the ferry operator increased by 11.3 per cent on an adjusted basis to 261,000 during the month.
Growth in the passenger segment was driven by higher volumes across two regions, with the most significant gains occurring on Dover Strait routes.
Total passenger numbers for the last twelve months fell by 19.5 per cent to 5.1 million compared to 6.3 million in the preceding year. DFDS noted that this decrease was narrowed to 11.8 per cent when the figures were adjusted for changes in the route network.