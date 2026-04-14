DFDS reports increase in March freight and passenger volumes

Total freight volumes for DFDS reached 3.9 million lane metres in March 2026, representing a 4.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The company stated that when adjusted for route changes, the growth in freight volumes for the month was three per cent.

North Sea volumes exceeded those from 2025, a trend primarily attributed to higher traffic between the continent and the UK. While Mediterranean volumes were lower than the previous year, the group reported that utilisation improved following capacity reductions on one specific route.