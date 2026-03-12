DFDS reports increase in February freight volumes

DFDS recorded a three per cent increase in total freight volumes during February, reaching 3.5 million lane metres compared to the same month in 2025. When adjusted for route changes, the freight figures showed a 1.6 per cent rise for the period.
The company noted that North Sea performance surpassed previous year levels, primarily supported by higher volumes moving between the European continent and the UK.
Mediterranean activity also improved as the majority of routes transported higher volumes, even with capacity reductions implemented on one specific route.
English Channel volumes grew following the addition of new Jersey services, though Dover Strait traffic remained consistent with 2025 levels.
Both Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar volumes exceeded the previous year, with the latter showing growth despite facing fewer sailings due to adverse weather.
Over the last twelve months, total transported freight lane metres climbed 0.6 per cent to 41.6 million. However, DFDS reported that this figure represented a 1.3 per cent decrease when adjusted for route changes.
Passenger numbers experienced a decline, falling 23.3 per cent to 181,000 on an adjusted basis. The shipping group attributed this February decrease to, "unfavourable weather conditions impacting routes in both northern and southern Europe", as well as a reduction in departures across certain routes.
The total number of passengers for the last twelve months reached 5.1 million, down from 6.6 million in the 2024-25 period. This represents a 5.8 per cent decrease when adjusted for route changes.