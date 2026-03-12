DFDS reports increase in February freight volumes

DFDS recorded a three per cent increase in total freight volumes during February, reaching 3.5 million lane metres compared to the same month in 2025. When adjusted for route changes, the freight figures showed a 1.6 per cent rise for the period.

The company noted that North Sea performance surpassed previous year levels, primarily supported by higher volumes moving between the European continent and the UK.

Mediterranean activity also improved as the majority of routes transported higher volumes, even with capacity reductions implemented on one specific route.