DFDS reports higher freight volumes and falling passenger numbers for June

Danish shipping company DFDS announced that its total freight volumes for June reached 3.5 million lane metres, representing a 3.3 per cent increase compared to June 2025.

This growth was driven by higher volumes across most North Sea routes, which also benefited from a positive comparison against the Swedish national strike in June 2025.

Although Mediterranean volumes fell overall due to reduced capacity on certain routes, the company noted that volume growth continued on its Egypt and Tunisia services.

While English Channel volumes were slightly below the previous year, both the Baltic Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar recorded higher volumes.