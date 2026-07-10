DFDS reports higher freight volumes and falling passenger numbers for June

Danish shipping company DFDS announced that its total freight volumes for June reached 3.5 million lane metres, representing a 3.3 per cent increase compared to June 2025.
This growth was driven by higher volumes across most North Sea routes, which also benefited from a positive comparison against the Swedish national strike in June 2025.
Although Mediterranean volumes fell overall due to reduced capacity on certain routes, the company noted that volume growth continued on its Egypt and Tunisia services.
While English Channel volumes were slightly below the previous year, both the Baltic Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar recorded higher volumes.
Over the last 12 months, total transported freight lane metres grew by 0.8 per cent to 41.9 million from 41.5 million in the 2025-24 period. When adjusted for route changes, however, total transported freight decreased by 0.4 per cent.
In contrast, passenger numbers in June decreased by eight per cent to 413,000 compared to June 2025. DFDS attributed this decline to fewer departures and lower volumes on both the Strait of Gibraltar and the Dover Strait.
For the last 12 months, the total number of passengers fell 17.7 per cent to five million from 6.1 million in the 2025-24 period. Adjusted for route changes, the passenger decline was 5.3 per cent.