DFDS reports freight growth across most of its routes in April, passenger numbers decline

Danish ferry operator DFDS reported that its total freight volumes reached 3.6 million lane metres during April, representing a two per cent increase compared to the same month in 2025. Adjusted for route changes, the company stated that growth for the period stood at 1.9 per cent.
Higher volumes across several routes contributed to growth in the North Sea, while Mediterranean activity was bolstered by high demand on routes to Egypt and Tunisia.
In contrast, English Channel volumes fell below 2025 levels following a decline on the Dover Strait that DFDS noted was in line with broader market developments.
Baltic Sea volumes remained significantly above previous figures and activity on the Strait of Gibraltar also saw an increase during the month. Over the last 12 months, total transported freight lane metres rose by 0.8 per cent to 41.8 million from 41.5 million in the preceding year.
Adjusted for route changes, the company indicated that long-term freight volumes actually decreased by 1.1 per cent.
Passenger numbers for April fell to 416,000, which represents an 8.1 per cent decrease when adjusted for route changes.
The company stated that the decline was mainly due to Easter falling earlier in April this year versus mid-April in 2025, which shifted travel patterns into March.
Operational issues on the Strait of Gibraltar also resulted in fewer departures, contributing to the lower passenger figures.
For the 12 months ending in April, the total number of passengers decreased by 20.6 per cent to five million. When route changes are taken into account, DFDS confirmed that the underlying decrease for the year was 5.2 per cent.