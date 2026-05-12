DFDS reports freight growth across most of its routes in April, passenger numbers decline

Danish ferry operator DFDS reported that its total freight volumes reached 3.6 million lane metres during April, representing a two per cent increase compared to the same month in 2025. Adjusted for route changes, the company stated that growth for the period stood at 1.9 per cent.

Higher volumes across several routes contributed to growth in the North Sea, while Mediterranean activity was bolstered by high demand on routes to Egypt and Tunisia.

In contrast, English Channel volumes fell below 2025 levels following a decline on the Dover Strait that DFDS noted was in line with broader market developments.