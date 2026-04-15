DFDS raises full-year earnings forecast following strong network performance

Danish ferry operator DFDS raised its 2026 earnings outlook citing stronger than anticipated performance across the majority of its strategic operations during the first quarter.

The company now expects earnings before interest and taxes to reach between DKK1 billion ($143 million) and DKK1.4 billion, an increase from the previously forecasted range of DKK800 million to DKK1.1 billion.

This revision followed progress on five out of six operational turning points that performed ahead of internal expectations, with the Mediterranean ferry network providing the most significant contribution.