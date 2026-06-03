Designer unveils hydrofoil-assisted electric passenger boat concept

Hong Kong-based design firm HAWC Technologies has unveiled concept images of an 11-metre hydrofoil-assisted water craft (HAWC) fitted with an all-electric propulsion system.
Gerhard Kutt, owner of HAWC Technologies, said that the design drew from years of experience in designing, building, and delivering high-performance vessels in Hong Kong and the surrounding region.
The HAWC will utilise hydrofoil-support catamaran technology and will deliver a cruising speed of 30 knots; capacites of 12 passengers in water taxi configuration and 18 passengers in "sea truck" configuration; Gotion liithium iron phosphate battery packs; a DNV-classified Hoppe foil system, and a design approved by both DNV and China Classification Society.
Kutt said the vessel will be marketed as a "complete integrated ecosystem" that will also fast charging systems.
"These mobile or marina-based charging platforms [will] enable safe, ultra-fast charging, making high-speed, all-electric operations practical and scalable, even in locations with limited grid capacity," Kutt said in a social media post. "Solar integration is also possible for off-grid applications."
The HAWC platform – which will include the hull, foil, battery, propulsion and charging interface – is designed as a kit for shipyards to build under license.
Kutt added that the design is suitable for coastal, inter-island, and inland waterway use.