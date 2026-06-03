Designer unveils hydrofoil-assisted electric passenger boat concept

Kutt said the vessel will be marketed as a "complete integrated ecosystem" that will also fast charging systems.

"These mobile or marina-based charging platforms [will] enable safe, ultra-fast charging, making high-speed, all-electric operations practical and scalable, even in locations with limited grid capacity," Kutt said in a social media post. "Solar integration is also possible for off-grid applications."

The HAWC platform – which will include the hull, foil, battery, propulsion and charging interface – is designed as a kit for shipyards to build under license.

Kutt added that the design is suitable for coastal, inter-island, and inland waterway use.