Design selected for future ferry for operation on Scotland's west coast

UK naval architecture firm Rockabill Marine Design (RMD) has entered into an agreement with Seabound Engineering for design work on a new 90-passenger ferry that will be operated on the west coast of Scotland.

The ferry will be built by Seabound Engineering in Greencastle, Ireland, with construction scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026. Seabound expects delivery of the vessel in 2027.

The aluminium catamaran ferry will operate under the MCA Small Seagoing Passenger Ship Code. With a beam of 6.5 metres and a service speed of 20 knots, propulsion will be provided via a fixed-pitch propeller arrangement.