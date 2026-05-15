Crimean agricultural cooperative begins operating new hydrofoil ferry

The agricultural cooperative of the city of Feodosia on Crimea's Black Sea coast has taken delivery of a new hydrofoil ferry built by Russia's Vympel Shipyard.
The vessel, which is also named Feodosia, belongs to the Project 23160 series of hydrofoil ferries that are each crewed by five people and are capable of transporting up to 120 passengers at speeds of over 32 knots.
The Feodosia agricultural cooperative is the operator of the vessel while ownership will remain with Mashpromlizing
The vessel will be operated in the Azov-Black Sea Basin. The passengers are housed in an air-conditioned cabin with business class and economy seating areas while a pitch control system keeps the ferry's attitude as level as possible for more comfortable sailing.
As with other Project 23160 hydrofoil ferries, Feodosia will provide an inter-city commuter service via coastal routes.
Classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the ferry was designed to operate in wave heights of up to 2.5 metres and Beaufort force five winds while in hullborne configuration. When sailing at higher speeds in foilborne configuration, it can operate in two-metre wave heights and Beaufort force four winds.