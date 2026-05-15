Crimean agricultural cooperative begins operating new hydrofoil ferry

The agricultural cooperative of the city of Feodosia on Crimea's Black Sea coast has taken delivery of a new hydrofoil ferry built by Russia's Vympel Shipyard.

The vessel, which is also named Feodosia, belongs to the Project 23160 series of hydrofoil ferries that are each crewed by five people and are capable of transporting up to 120 passengers at speeds of over 32 knots.

The Feodosia agricultural cooperative is the operator of the vessel while ownership will remain with Mashpromlizing