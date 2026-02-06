Corsica Linea calls for resumption of activity following strike action

French shipping company Corsica Linea has expressed regret over the impact of ongoing strike action by the CGT Marins union. The industrial action has disrupted services for freight and passenger customers on routes serving Corsica, Algeria, and Tunisia since February 2.
The company acknowledged the concerns of trade unions regarding the economic consequences of shipping companies operating under international flags with lower social standards. However, Corsica Linea clarified it distances itself from any action to block its vessels or those of other companies.
The shipping firm noted it reaffirms its responsibilities as a delegate of the maritime transport public service to guarantee territorial continuity. Management stated it cannot accept an unreasonable prolongation of the infringement of these service principles.
Following a meeting at the prefecture on February 5, collective commitments between unions and shipowners were recorded. These discussions involved the Ministry of Transport and the Interregional Directorate of the Mediterranean Sea to find solutions to defend the French first-register flag.
Corsica Linea described itself as the second largest employer of French seafarers. The company’s leadership is now calling for an immediate resumption of activity to ensure a peaceful framework for social dialogue.
Consultations are expected by the company to continue alongside the French state and two appointed mediators. These talks aim to involve all stakeholders concerned to address the employment of seafarers in the Mediterranean.