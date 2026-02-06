Corsica Linea calls for resumption of activity following strike action

French shipping company Corsica Linea has expressed regret over the impact of ongoing strike action by the CGT Marins union. The industrial action has disrupted services for freight and passenger customers on routes serving Corsica, Algeria, and Tunisia since February 2.

The company acknowledged the concerns of trade unions regarding the economic consequences of shipping companies operating under international flags with lower social standards. However, Corsica Linea clarified it distances itself from any action to block its vessels or those of other companies.

The shipping firm noted it reaffirms its responsibilities as a delegate of the maritime transport public service to guarantee territorial continuity. Management stated it cannot accept an unreasonable prolongation of the infringement of these service principles.