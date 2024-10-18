Construction begins on UK-designed electric trimaran ferry demonstrator

The £1.86 million (US$2.42 million) project, funded by Innovate UK, is a partnership between Chartwell Marine, Solent University and Newcastle Marine Services to develop and build a scaled demonstrator for a simple and cost-effective zero-emission foiling fast ferry.

The end goal of this collaboration is to support the decarbonisation of short coastal journeys, which often run relatively empty during quieter periods of the day, while reducing operational costs for ferry operators.