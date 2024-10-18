Construction begins on UK-designed electric trimaran ferry demonstrator
UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine has confirmed that its electric foiling, high-speed trimaran demonstrator has entered build at Designcraft, a Southampton-based company specialising in composite vessel construction.
The £1.86 million (US$2.42 million) project, funded by Innovate UK, is a partnership between Chartwell Marine, Solent University and Newcastle Marine Services to develop and build a scaled demonstrator for a simple and cost-effective zero-emission foiling fast ferry.
The end goal of this collaboration is to support the decarbonisation of short coastal journeys, which often run relatively empty during quieter periods of the day, while reducing operational costs for ferry operators.
Developing a low-cost vessel solution for small-scale ferry operators
“Foiling technology has great potential to significantly increase the range and viability of electric vessels, specifically in the passenger ferry industry, where routes, operations, and conditions are predictable and typically consistent,” said Andy Page, Managing Director at Chartwell Marine.
“However, for foiling to become widely adopted and viable at scale, components must be commercially available on short lead times and easy to integrate – for example, leveraging standard electric motors, commonly found in the automotive industry. Integrating these technologies in a marine platform is still in its early stages and requires rigorous testing to fully understand their potential and suitability. Addressing any technical hurdles is crucial before foiling technology can be deemed viable for industry-wide implementation.”
Page added that key challenges include ensuring the vessel has enough power to reach the speed where the foils can start working effectively, without compromising battery life or overall performance.
"This demonstrator project aims to do just this and advance the industry’s understanding of foiling technology for commercial use,” said Page.
With a simple yet sleek design, the 10-metre demonstrator will feature a single fixed main foil, with the foiling and flight control carried out by a single foiling rudder. The design enables the vessel to foil with less power than either a monohull or catamaran-based design, offering commercial ferry operators a cost-effective option for building and operating the vessel.
Capable of reaching 18 knots, the demonstrator vessel is powered by twin 20kW motors with 60kWh battery capacity and can accommodate three people. A unique feature of the trimaran is that the batteries are positioned out wide on the craft away from the passenger and crew area to enhance safety and maximise useable space.
Plans for future commercial-scale implementation
Chartwell Marine expects the demonstrator to be launched in early 2025 ahead of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3) sea trials in March, which are aimed at proving the concept’s viability and its ability to operate in a range of weather and sea conditions.
Prior to this, a full-sized digital twin is scheduled to undergo testing at the Solent University simulator to assess its handling, stability, and efficiency across various simulated environments.
Following the successful deployment of this demonstrator, the plan is to develop a commercial-scale vessel, based on the learnings gained from this project. Chartwell Marine expects the final vessel to be a 24-metre craft, with a capacity of 40 passengers and a total installed power of 300kW delivering speeds of between 26 and 28 knots.