COLUMN | The science behind hydrofoils and why they remain a niche concept despite their advantages [Aft Lines]

Scanning any news feed or posts being fed on social media, one may be forgiven for thinking that placing a foil or rather a hydrofoil (as it is submerged in water) onto a vessel is new.

It would be very easy for any non-naval architect or even young naval architects below a certain age to think that foils have just been invented. To compound the explosion of interest around foils, are the claims made by using them.

Foils, or more correctly hydrofoils, work, they have their uses, and when used correctly can be very beneficial and enhance the performance of a vessel. The science, the hydrodynamics behind a foil, is nothing new and very well documented.

The purpose of the hydrofoil is to partially or fully lift the hull out of the water. Hydrofoils generate lift from the increase in forward speed, where the amount of lift generated is proportional to the square of the speed. It is a function of the area of the hydrofoil and its thickness, which influences the drag; nothing is for free.

When the hull is partially or fully lifted, the angle of incidence of the foil or amount of area that is immersed in the water will dictate the type of foil arrangement, as this affects the total amount of lift that is generated.