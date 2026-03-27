Color Group reports earnings dip in 2025 due to geopolitical uncertainty

Norwegian ferry operator Color Group reported total revenues of approximately NOK6.7 billion ($610 million) for 2025. The company noted that both passenger and freight volumes were impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest throughout the period.

Operating profit for the year reached NOK562 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation fell to NOK1.2 billion from NOK1.4 billion in 2024. These results were influenced by high price inflation and currency effects, which the company described as a satisfactory performance.

The group transported 3.5 million passengers and 150,000 freight units across its international ferry routes during the year. These operations involve a fleet of five vessels connecting seven ports in Norway, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.