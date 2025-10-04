China to close some ports as Typhoon Matmo nears Hainan during peak holiday travel

Chinese authorities will cancel flights and ferries in Hainan on Saturday night before Typhoon Matmo hits the southern province, likely disrupting a peak holiday travel period for the resort island.

All flights to and from the provincial capital Haikou's international airport are expected to be cancelled from 23:00 (15:00 GMT), state propaganda network Xinhua reported, as Matmo could bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Guangdong and Yunnan provinces.