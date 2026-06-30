Brittany Ferries to close routes and sell ships in major restructuring

Brittany Ferries will close its Poole to Cherbourg route in November 2026 and sell the 1992-built Ro-Pax ferry Barfleur, replacing it with a daily Portsmouth to Cherbourg service.

The ferry firm also plans to sell the 2007-built Ro-Ro ship Cotentin while continuing the Cherbourg to Rosslare route with other vessels.

Additionally, the company expects to close the Portsmouth to Le Havre route in October 2026. On November 1, 2026, a revised schedule will see Islander deployed on a triangular route between Portsmouth, Guernsey, and Cherbourg, while the fast craft Voyager operates from Poole to Guernsey.