BC Ferries launches tenth hybrid-electric vessel

BC Ferries has launched its tenth vessel in a new series of Ro-Pax ferries at a shipyard in Galati, Romania.

This vessel represents the final instalment of a four-ship order intended to serve coastal communities along Canada's west coast.

Once delivered, the new additions will bring the total number of vessels in this specific class to ten. The company stated the design increases vehicle capacity by 71 per cent and passenger capacity by 135 per cent on its designated routes.

These improvements translate to approximately 200 additional vehicle spaces and 2,000 extra spaces for passengers across the service area. BC Ferries noted that fleet standardisation helps simplify crew training and the stocking of spare parts.