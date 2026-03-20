BC Ferries launches tenth hybrid-electric vessel

BC Ferries has launched its tenth vessel in a new series of Ro-Pax ferries at a shipyard in Galati, Romania.
This vessel represents the final instalment of a four-ship order intended to serve coastal communities along Canada's west coast.
Once delivered, the new additions will bring the total number of vessels in this specific class to ten. The company stated the design increases vehicle capacity by 71 per cent and passenger capacity by 135 per cent on its designated routes.
These improvements translate to approximately 200 additional vehicle spaces and 2,000 extra spaces for passengers across the service area. BC Ferries noted that fleet standardisation helps simplify crew training and the stocking of spare parts.
The ships utilize a combination of batteries and diesel-hybrid technology for propulsion. BC Ferries explained that the vessels are capable of full electric operations if shoreside charging infrastructure becomes available in the future.
Nicolas Jimenez, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Ferries, described the launch as an important step in renewing the fleet. “These vessels add space for more passengers and vehicles while helping us replace aging ships with modern, more efficient ones,” Jimenez remarked.
The tenth vessel has been named Island K'asa, a term meaning "Otter" gifted by the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. Following its delivery, BC Ferries reported that the ferry will enter service on Route 23 between Campbell River and Quadra Island.