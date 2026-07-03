Balearia completes integration of Naviera Armas Trasmediterranea assets

Spanish shipping company Baleària has completed the integration of Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea's operations in the Alborán Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar. The transaction, which follows the acquisition of Canary Islands assets in May 2026, has received all necessary clearances from competition authorities in Spain and Morocco.
Through this transaction, the company has acquired four vessels, including the JJ Sister, Almariya, and Volcán de Timanfaya in the Alborán division, alongside the Ciudad de Málaga in the Strait of Gibraltar division.
The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission authorised the Strait of Gibraltar transaction in March 2026 and the Alborán Sea deal in May 2026, while Moroccan authorities approved both last week.
These integrations follow the takeover of Canary Islands operations under the Baleària Canarias brand, where the firm is executing a three-year €45 million ($49 million) investment plan.
Adolfo Utor, President of Baleària, noted that the merger consolidates a long-term business project bringing together key players in the Spanish maritime transport sector.
The resulting group now operates a fleet of more than 50 vessels, with an annual turnover exceeding €1 billion. Baleària stated that its combined annual traffic volume is expected to exceed eight million passengers and 11 million linear metres of cargo.