Balearia completes integration of Naviera Armas Trasmediterranea assets

Spanish shipping company Baleària has completed the integration of Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea's operations in the Alborán Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar. The transaction, which follows the acquisition of Canary Islands assets in May 2026, has received all necessary clearances from competition authorities in Spain and Morocco.

Through this transaction, the company has acquired four vessels, including the JJ Sister, Almariya, and Volcán de Timanfaya in the Alborán division, alongside the Ciudad de Málaga in the Strait of Gibraltar division.

The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission authorised the Strait of Gibraltar transaction in March 2026 and the Alborán Sea deal in May 2026, while Moroccan authorities approved both last week.