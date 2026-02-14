AWARDS 2025 | Best Small Ferry – 18m Catamaran Ferry – SeaCat Ships

Birgan said that the main challenges SeaCat encountered in the construction of the new ferry were logistical in nature. Long lead times on engines, equipment and electronics required careful planning and flexibility, particularly in a supply environment that he regarded as still stabilising in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"One key lesson reinforced during this project was the importance of early systems integration. Because design and build are handled in-house, we were able to lock in machinery layouts, electrical loads and regulatory interpretations early, avoiding costly changes later."

Birgan remarked that this approach also highlighted the value of working closely with suppliers that understand fast-build aluminium vessels rather than generic commercial marine products.

Increased collaboration both in-house and externally will become more frequent as Birgan believes shipbuilding will experience a growing impact from environmental regulations and fuel efficiency requirements.

"Even where alternative fuels are not yet mandated, operators are demanding lower fuel burn, reduced emissions and future-proofed designs.