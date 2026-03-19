AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Ferry – Xin Ming Zhu 39 – Guangdong Sinoway Composite Materials

Maximising the service life of vessel batteries, as in the case of Xin Ming Zhu 39, is in line with the need to comply with emission regulations, which Huang identified as a factor presently impacting the global shipbuilding industry.

"Today, the industry is most significantly impacted by the enforcement of green emission regulations and the industrial restructuring driven by zero-carbon and smart technologies," he told Baird Maritime. "Combined, they form the core logic of 'regulations driving technological progress, and technologies reshaping the market', which directly determines new vessel design, order structure, and shipyard competitiveness."

The need to satisfy such regulations led to Sinoway's accelerated rollout of low-emission vessels in 2025, a year during which the company maintained steady development and sound business performance, according to Huang.

"First, our flagship carbon fibre high-speed passenger ferries now reach a maximum scale of 47 meters in length with a capacity of 500 passengers. In 2024, we successfully delivered a hybrid-powered waterjet propelled high-speed ferry capable of 30 knots, perfectly addressing the green development needs of the high-speed ferry sector.

"Meanwhile, we are promoting a 26-knot, all-electric ferry solution to prospective clients. Under construction is an all-electric traffic boat with a speed of 16 knots and a range of 50 nautical miles."

Sinoway is also developing two models of approximately eight-meter all-electric hydrofoil boats featuring active hydrofoil control. Additionally, a 55-foot catamaran carbon fibre yacht with a speed of 20 knots was delivered in 2025.

"As the market fully recognises the advantages of carbon fibre high-speed ferries in fuel efficiency and electric propulsion, coupled with the successful application and promotion of our new products—all aligned with the global trend of green shipping—we are fully confident in the company's future high-quality development."