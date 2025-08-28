AWARDS 2024 | Best Medium River Ferry – Frances Bodkin – Richardson Devine Marine

Richardson Devine Marine (now operating as RDM Constructions) has very deservedly featured among the Baird Maritime awardees for many years. Put simply, the company builds excellent vessels for which it has become globally renowned.

Frances Bodkin is one of a series of new economical and low-wash ferries that will operate mainly in the upper reaches of Sydney Harbour and on the Parramatta River where very strict environmental requirements prevail. They easily meet those requirements and still manage to operate very economically, comfortably and safely.