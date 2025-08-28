AWARDS 2024 | Best Medium River Ferry – Frances Bodkin – Richardson Devine Marine
Richardson Devine Marine (now operating as RDM Constructions) has very deservedly featured among the Baird Maritime awardees for many years. Put simply, the company builds excellent vessels for which it has become globally renowned.
Frances Bodkin is one of a series of new economical and low-wash ferries that will operate mainly in the upper reaches of Sydney Harbour and on the Parramatta River where very strict environmental requirements prevail. They easily meet those requirements and still manage to operate very economically, comfortably and safely.
"Frances Bodkin is the first of a seven-sistership vessel order for RDM," Roger Janes, the company's Sales and Marketing Manager, told Baird Maritime. "This fleet of vessels are an evolution of the River-class vessels previously built overseas, with improvements in passenger comfort provided by cabin air conditioning and a high-quality fitout."
Janes remarked that the construction of the new ferry proceeded smoothly, with strong communication between all stakeholders being the key.
"RDM being a local Australian SME, is dynamic in its operation and has been able to respond quickly to client and operator requests throughout the two-year project."
Janes explained that the previous year was an extremely busy for RDM.
"With a full order book, we reluctantly had to turn two loyal repeat clients away to other yards, as we could not meet their tight delivery timelines."
He added that the company's future looks promising, being assured through the usual focus on exceeding clients' expectations and on following up with after-sales service.
"RDM focuses on the smaller end of the passenger vessel industry, predominantly building ferries for this sector [with lengths ranging from] 20 metres to 55 metres," Janes told Baird Maritime. "Demand for people movers for tourism and commuting is strengthening.
"With global focus on reducing emissions, we are likely to see more and more interest in reduced or zero emission propulsion systems. Marine engine and gearbox companies are working toward meeting this demand."
Janes said that, with new technologies and with economies of scale, costs will come down, allowing this "new era" to fully evolve.
Janes has observed that the demand for locally built aluminium workboats has been gradually increasing in Australia.
"There are multiple offshore windfarm projects in the planning stages that will all require vessels. Offshore support vessels for general commercial work, law enforcement, defence and rescue are also all sought after.
"Build quality, reliability and serviceability are all important hallmarks that support the Australian future workboat industry. Maintaining a sovereign supply chain will be seen as increasingly important."
