Attica Group posts annual loss in 2025 as operating costs rise

Attica Group reported a consolidated turnover of €756.9 million ($817.5 million) for 2025, representing a 1.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Operating costs for the period rose to €668.6 million from €624 million recorded in 2024.

The company attributed this expenditure growth to new regulatory frameworks alongside increased spending on crew remuneration and vessel maintenance. Compliance with environmental regulations cost approximately €63 million while fleet repairs and upgrades required an additional €13 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to €85.4 million from €96.3 million in the prior year as overhead expenses weighed on results. Net results for the twelve-month period showed a loss of €33.7 million, a figure which included non-recurring expenses totalling €23.6 million.