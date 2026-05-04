Attica Group posts annual loss in 2025 as operating costs rise

Attica Group reported a consolidated turnover of €756.9 million ($817.5 million) for 2025, representing a 1.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Operating costs for the period rose to €668.6 million from €624 million recorded in 2024.
The company attributed this expenditure growth to new regulatory frameworks alongside increased spending on crew remuneration and vessel maintenance. Compliance with environmental regulations cost approximately €63 million while fleet repairs and upgrades required an additional €13 million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to €85.4 million from €96.3 million in the prior year as overhead expenses weighed on results. Net results for the twelve-month period showed a loss of €33.7 million, a figure which included non-recurring expenses totalling €23.6 million.
The group recorded a profit of €17.5 million in 2024, a result that accounted for non-recurring expenses of €28.2 million and a €20.2 million gain from a sale abroad. Total equity fell to €440.8 million by December 31 from €501.5 million at the start of the year.
Net debt decreased to €515.6 million from €540.4 million despite the ongoing implementation of an investment programme. Investment in energy-saving technologies and fleet upgrades reached €22.6 million during the financial year.
Passenger numbers declined by 4.5 per cent to 6.96 million as the company adjusted its route schedules. Transport of passenger vehicles fell by 3.4 per cent to 1.26 million, though freight vehicle volumes rose slightly to 0.54 million.
The company operated 37 ships under four brands including Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Anek Lines.
Attica Group stated it is focused on, “the renewal of its fleet through divestment of older ships and acquisition of newer ones.”
Management noted that cost management remains a significant challenge for 2026 due to volatile fuel prices and geopolitical events. The group stated that Brent crude recently exceeded $125 per barrel, up from $60.9 recorded on December 31.
Measures to optimise fuel consumption were implemented prior to the current market volatility to protect the operating base.
The company said it is currently monitoring international developments to identify further actions required to navigate market uncertainty.
Attica also noted that operations in the Adriatic are being consolidated into a single corporate structure to improve efficiency. This restructuring aims to streamline the previous multi-company system and limit ongoing costs.