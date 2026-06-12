Viking welcomes two new cruise ships to European river fleet

Cruise operator Viking recently took delivery of two new river ships built by Neptun Werft of Germany.
Viking Annar will sail on Viking's itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while Viking Fjolvar will sail on itineraries on the Seine River.
Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, Viking Annar was built specifically to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. As a Viking Longship, the vessel features elegant Scandinavian design and innovations such as a square bow that allows the ship to have three full decks and an indoor/outdoor terrace, as well as asymmetric corridors that enable Viking to offer two-room suites.
Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, Viking Fjolvar was built specifically to navigate the Seine River and dock at Viking’s exclusive facilities in Paris.
The vessel features the same design elements as on Viking's other longships and will sail roundtrip from Paris on Seine River itineraries that will include also include Normandy.
Viking added that it expects to take delivery of 22 additional river ships by 2028, nine additional ocean ships by 2031 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 114 river ships in 2028 and 26 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.