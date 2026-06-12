Viking welcomes two new cruise ships to European river fleet

Cruise operator Viking recently took delivery of two new river ships built by Neptun Werft of Germany.

Viking Annar will sail on Viking's itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while Viking Fjolvar will sail on itineraries on the Seine River.

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, Viking Annar was built specifically to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. As a Viking Longship, the vessel features elegant Scandinavian design and innovations such as a square bow that allows the ship to have three full decks and an indoor/outdoor terrace, as well as asymmetric corridors that enable Viking to offer two-room suites.