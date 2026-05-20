Viking Holdings reports revenue growth and narrowed net loss in Q1

Viking Holdings reported total revenue of $1.05 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, representing a 17.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

This revenue growth helped narrow the net loss for the quarter to $54.2 million from a loss of $105.5 million in the prior year.

An adjusted profit metric rose by 43.9 per cent to $104.8 million, driven by higher passenger days and increased fleet capacity. This capacity expansion included the addition of one ocean-going ship, which helped increase operating capacity by 6.6 per cent and led to an occupancy rate of 94.7 per cent.