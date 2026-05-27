Viking Cruises takes delivery of new ocean-going ship

Viking Cruises has taken delivery of a new ocean-going cruise ship built by Fincantieri of Italy.
Viking Mira belongs to a new series of vessels that Viking will place within the small cruise ship segment. Viking Vela, the first ship in the same series, was handed over by Fincantieri in 2024.
Viking Mira has a length of 239 metres, a beam of 30.8 metres, a draught of 6.4 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300, and 499 cabins across six decks to accommodate a total of 998 guests. Each guest cabin features a private balcony.
The other onboard facilities encompassing 14 decks include a casual dining restaurant, a cafe, a bar, a music lounge, an indoor/outdoor lounge and dining area, a library, a spa, a cinema, a gym, a fitness centre, a salon, a sports area, and two pools.
A library with a wide selection of books on history, culture, and other related subjects will be incorporated in place of other recreational venues such as casinos. This is in line with Viking's aim of being, "the thinking person's cruise line," with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage.
Other key features include exhaust gas aftertreatment systems to help reduce emissions.