Viking Cruises takes delivery of new ocean-going ship

Viking Cruises has taken delivery of a new ocean-going cruise ship built by Fincantieri of Italy.

Viking Mira belongs to a new series of vessels that Viking will place within the small cruise ship segment. Viking Vela, the first ship in the same series, was handed over by Fincantieri in 2024.

Viking Mira has a length of 239 metres, a beam of 30.8 metres, a draught of 6.4 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300, and 499 cabins across six decks to accommodate a total of 998 guests. Each guest cabin features a private balcony.