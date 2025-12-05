VESSEL REVIEW | Viva Enjoy – Viva Cruises welcomes third newbuild ship to European inland fleet

Like her 2023-built sister Viva Two, Viva Enjoy has a length of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 11.45 metres (37.57 feet), and a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), ensuring compliance with stringent European inland navigation standards.

Her acquisition is in line with the owner’s fleet expansion program, which is being undertaken in response to increasing demand for intimate, high-comfort European river cruises.