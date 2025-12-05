VESSEL REVIEW | Viva Enjoy – Viva Cruises welcomes third newbuild ship to European inland fleet
Vahali Shipyards in Serbia recently handed over a new river ship to German cruise operator Viva Cruises.
The Swiss-flagged Viva Enjoy is the third newbuild ship to be acquired by Viva Cruises, though ownership of the vessel remains with Switzerland-based travel company Scylla.
Like her 2023-built sister Viva Two, Viva Enjoy has a length of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 11.45 metres (37.57 feet), and a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), ensuring compliance with stringent European inland navigation standards.
Her acquisition is in line with the owner’s fleet expansion program, which is being undertaken in response to increasing demand for intimate, high-comfort European river cruises.
Full range of amenities for seven- and 14-night itineraries
The ship is crewed by 52 personnel while 95 outside cabins are able to house a total of 190 guests across three decks. The guest cabins include suites ranging in area from 15 to 24 square metres (160 to 260 square feet) and two-bed single cabins with balconies.
All staterooms feature locally sourced wood panelling and soft earth tones as well as panoramic windows that allow as much natural light as possible into the interiors. Each room boasts a flatscreen TV, a minibar, a coffee machine, and individually controlled air conditioning.
The other facilities on the full air-conditioned ship include three specialty restaurants, an open-plan lounge that doubles as a lecture hall (to inform guests about notable stops), a spacious sun deck with a heated pool, a fitness centre with treadmills and stationary bikes, a boutique shop, a coffee bar, and a yoga studio.
These facilities ensure that the ship provides guests with the feel of a floating premium hotel characterised by a new, modern look and the appropriate ambience.
Conventional propulsion suitable for inland waters
Power for the ship is provided by two Caterpillar C32 main diesel engines that each produce 750 kW (1,000 hp) to deliver a service speed of just under 10 knots.
Bow and stern side thrusters meanwhile provide additional lateral manoeuvrability though narrow waters and busy urban ports such as those in Budapest and Basel.
The onboard systems also include vacuum toilets and wastewater treatment plants supplied by Qua-vac.
Viva Enjoy has already commenced operations, sailing on seven- and 14-day itineraries.