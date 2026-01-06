VESSEL REVIEW | Viking Nerthus – Viking's new river cruise ship to serve French itineraries

The ship is also equipped with a number of technical innovations, such as a compact system for wastewater treatment. This helps reduce the ship’s environmental impact, which is especially crucial since it operates in sensitive European inland waters.

The DNV-classed Viking Nerthus has an LOA of 124.99 metres (410 feet), a beam of 11.09 metres (36.38 feet), a draught of only 2.01 metres (6.59 feet), a depth of 2.95 metres (9.68 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,800, and space for 168 guests and 46 crewmembers.

The dimensions are optimised for river navigation as well as safe passage underneath bridges.