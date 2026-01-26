VESSEL REVIEW | Star Seeker – Windstar Cruises welcomes ice-capable ship to global fleet
Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of a new ship built by West Sea of Viana do Castelo, Portugal.
Named Star Seeker, the Bahamas-registered vessel is the first in a new series designed to be capable of accommodating 224 guests in 112 suites. She has a length of 431 feet (131 metres), a beam of 62.3 feet (19 metres), a draught of 15.6 feet (4.75 metres), a gross tonnage of 9,315, and a crew complement of 135 international staff.
The hull is ice-strengthened, which Windstar said will give the ship greater flexibility in terms of itinerary development.
Ideal for operation even in sensitive environments
Two Rolls-Royce Bergen C25:33L8P IMO Tier III-compliant diesel engines capable of variable-speed operation will propel the ship to a cruising speed of 16 knots while a Bergen C25:33L6P unit will serve as an auxiliary generator.
The main engines drive two Rolls-Royce Promas integrated propellers and rudders for long-range transits and Schottel waterjet thrusters for low-speed navigation in areas with sensitive environments.
A shore power connection and an advanced wastewater treatment system are also fitted.
Custom accommodation spaces
The suites come in 12 different classes including two owner’s suites that each have a total area of 548 square feet (50.9 square metres), floor-to-ceiling windows, and wrap-around balcony. Each of the 112 suites features a queen-size bed, an interactive TV, a safe, a minibar/refrigerator, and wifi internet connectivity.
John Gunner, Vice President of Expansion Projects at Windstar, said that the suites were crafted on board by hand as opposed to the practice on larger cruise ships wherein third-party designers implement scaled-up production of accommodation spaces.
The ship boasts five dining options including al fresco spaces, a full-service spa with a grand entrance from the deck above, a fitness facility, aft lounges on decks five and six, and an infinity pool. There is also a medical bay for treating guests and crew at sea.
Built to serve itineraries worldwide
Star Seeker has already entered service, having recently been christened in Miami. She will sail on her first voyage in the Caribbean and offer more cruises in the region before heading up the West Coast of the United States to Alaska for a full season of summer cruises. From there, the ship will sail to Asia to serve Windstar's itineraries in Japan.
As part of her itineraries, the ship will also embark experts who will provide lectures for guests advising them on key information about their destinations and other locations along routes.
Star Explorer, the second ship in the series, is scheduled to debut in December of this year.