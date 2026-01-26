VESSEL REVIEW | Star Seeker – Windstar Cruises welcomes ice-capable ship to global fleet

Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of a new ship built by West Sea of Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

Named Star Seeker, the Bahamas-registered vessel is the first in a new series designed to be capable of accommodating 224 guests in 112 suites. She has a length of 431 feet (131 metres), a beam of 62.3 feet (19 metres), a draught of 15.6 feet (4.75 metres), a gross tonnage of 9,315, and a crew complement of 135 international staff.

The hull is ice-strengthened, which Windstar said will give the ship greater flexibility in terms of itinerary development.