VESSEL REVIEW | Queen Anne – Cunard Line's newest cruise ship boasts 3,000-guest capacity

The newbuild has a length of 322.51 metres (1,058.1 feet), a beam of 35.6 metres (117 feet), a draught of 8.12 metres (26.6 feet), a gross tonnage of 113,000, and a crew of 1,225. Four Caterpillar-MaK 12V43C engines that each produce 12,600 kW (16,900 hp) drive two ABB azimuthing podded thrusters to propel the ship to a maximum speed of 22 knots.

The ship has 14 decks that include accommodation spaces for up to 3,000 guests. Multiple inside and outside stateroom and suite options are available, and there are even a limited number of suites that have direct access to either one of the two exclusive onboard restaurants. Work on the guest cabin interiors was undertaken by Sybille de Margerie while David Collins Studio and Richmond International were responsible for the other onboard spaces.