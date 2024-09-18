VESSEL REVIEW | Queen Anne – Cunard Line's newest cruise ship boasts 3,000-guest capacity
Carnival Corporation’s UK-based cruise company Cunard Line recently took delivery of a new luxury ship from Italian builder Fincantieri. The Bermuda-flagged Queen Anne is the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard banner and the third vessel to be acquired by Cunard from the same builder.
Comprehensive selection of cabins and amenities
The newbuild has a length of 322.51 metres (1,058.1 feet), a beam of 35.6 metres (117 feet), a draught of 8.12 metres (26.6 feet), a gross tonnage of 113,000, and a crew of 1,225. Four Caterpillar-MaK 12V43C engines that each produce 12,600 kW (16,900 hp) drive two ABB azimuthing podded thrusters to propel the ship to a maximum speed of 22 knots.
The ship has 14 decks that include accommodation spaces for up to 3,000 guests. Multiple inside and outside stateroom and suite options are available, and there are even a limited number of suites that have direct access to either one of the two exclusive onboard restaurants. Work on the guest cabin interiors was undertaken by Sybille de Margerie while David Collins Studio and Richmond International were responsible for the other onboard spaces.
Other onboard facilities include 15 restaurants, bars, lounges, boutique shops, an observation deck, fitness centres, spas, beauty salons, a film theatre with 835 seats, a casino, a games room, a library, an art gallery with over 4,000 displayed works, pools (including one with a retractable dome roof), a children’s activity area, and a lobby/atrium. A large indoor area spanning two decks can be used for a range of activities such as afternoon tea, recitals, cocktails, and ballroom dancing.
There are a selection of energy efficiency-enhancing technologies such as HVAC systems with energy-saving features, engine room pumps and ventilation fans with variable speed drives, and LED lighting. A shore power connection will allow the ship to have sufficient electricity even when the engines are switched off, thus reducing air emissions and noise while berthed.
Features to help minimise environmental impact
The ship is also fitted with waste processing equipment to maximise opportunities for the re-use and recycling of waste produced on board. The majority of water that will be used on board will be produced using installed equipment.
An advanced wastewater treatment system is also installed to purify water used on board to municipal treatment plant-water quality. The water can then be directly re-used or discharged with no risk of harming the surrounding marine environment.
Queen Anne sailed on its maiden operational voyage under the Cunard Line banner on May 3, 2024, when it departed Lisbon to serve a seven-night itinerary. The ship’s future voyages will encompass North America, the Panama Canal, Northern Europe, the British Isles, the Canary Islands, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
The newbuild joins Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth as the fourth member of the Cunard fleet, marking the first time since 1998 that the luxury cruise brand will have four ships in simultaneous service.